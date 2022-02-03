Samsung Galaxy A53 5G might be the first affordable phone to ship with 25W charger

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is soon expected to launch in some countries as the device has made an appearance on several certification sites. It has also been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) platform. The latter suggests that the rumoured Samsung A-series device will come with support for 25W fast charging.

It is currently unknown whether Samsung will ship the Galaxy A53 5G with a 25W adapter. Though, the rumour mill claims that this could happen as the phone is listed with a 25W charger that features model number EP-TA800. However, you shouldn't get your hopes too high as Samsung has never offered a 25W charger in the box with cheaper Galaxy A series devices and the new one could also arrive with a 15W charger.

Phones like Samsung Galaxy A52s do have support for 25W fast charging, but users are required to buy the charger separately to take advantage of fast charging. Brands such as Realme and OnePlus already offer smartphones with at least a 30W fast charger. So, Samsung could surprise users by bundling a 25W charger.

The handset was previously spotted on various other certification websites, such as Bluetooth SIG, China's TENAA, and Compulsory Certificate of China (3C). As the alleged device is also listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, it is expected to make its debut in India too. Though, Samsung is yet to confirm the existence of the Galaxy A53 5G phone.

It will likely be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A52, which was unveiled back in March 2021. As per TENAA's listing, the alleged Samsung Galaxy A53 could arrive with a 6.46-inch AMOLED display. The panel will operate at full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

For optics, there could be a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 32-megapixel secondary camera, and a 5-megapixel tertiary camera. On the front, the device is said to pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Samsung might offer a fingerprint sensor under the display.