Samsung Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33 5G with Android 12 launched globally: Here's a closer look

Samsung announced the Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G globally at an event today. While the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has revealed the complete specifications of the Galaxy A33, the price of it remains a mystery for now. The Samsung Galaxy A53, on the other hand, is listed at R 8 495,00, roughly translating to around Rs 43,000, on Samsung's official website.

The Galaxy A53 5G will be released in select markets beginning April 1, while the Galaxy A33 5G will be available beginning April 22. Samsung hasn't revealed whether these newly launched devices will hit the Indian market or not. It is possible that both the Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 will launch in India just like their predecessors, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A32, respectively.

In addition to the two devices, the smartphone manufacturer announced a new Onyx color for the Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Live, which will launch next month. No specific date has been revealed yet.

Let's take a closer look at what the newly launched Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy A33 offer to consumers.

Samsung Galaxy A33 specifications

The Galaxy A33 comes packed with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The 13-megapixel selfie shooter sits inside the Infinity-U display. On the rear panel, the Galaxy A33 includes a primary 48-megapixel lens coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

Under the hood, the newly launched Samsung smartphone is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The base model includes 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There's expandable storage support of up to 1TB available as well. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 12 OS based on Samsung's customer skin One UI 4.1.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W super-fast charging. Some of the connectivity options include -- 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz), and Bluetooth v 5.1. The Galaxy A33 comes with IP67 certification.

Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A53, in comparison, comes with a slightly larger display. It includes a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with support for a 120hz screen refresh rate. The 32-megapixel image sensor for selfies sits inside the Infinity-O display.

On the rear panel, the smartphone includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth and macro lens as well. The phone also runs on Android 12 OS based on Samsung's customer skin One UI 4.1.

The device is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The base model includes 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There's expandable storage support of up to 1TB available as well.

The Galaxy A53 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W super-fast charging. Connectivity options include -- 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4G+5GHz), and Bluetooth v 5.1.