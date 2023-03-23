Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 first sale in India today: price, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy A34 will be available for purchase starting today. The smartphone brand refreshed its A series with the Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy A34 in India on March 16. The smartphones feature a design similar to the flagship Galaxy S23. The Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 also pack a large 5,000mAh battery to promise an all-day backup. The smartphones are priced under Rs 40,000 in India.

Talking about the new launches, Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, "At Samsung, we believe in democratizing innovation, and the new Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G are a testament to our commitment. These devices offer a premium experience with our signature Galaxy design and flagship features like Nightography, which help consumers shoot sharper images and videos in low light conditions. With best-in-class IP67 rating, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and four Android OS Updates, Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G are designed to provide a worry-free user experience, making sure that you get the most out of your device for a long time,



Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34: Price in India

The Galaxy A34's price in India starts at Rs 30,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 256GB option costs Rs 32,999. It is offered in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Silver colours. The Galaxy A54 has the same storage configuration and costs Rs 38,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively. The phone has Awesome Lime, Graphite, and Awesome Violet colours.

Both devices will be available with easy EMI across Samsung exclusive and partner stores on March 28. Customers can also pre-reserve the devices from March 166 to 27 and get a special offer on Galaxy Buds Live for Rs 999.

Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34: specifications

The Galaxy A34 is the more affordable phone, and it comes with modest hardware. The phone features a 6.6-inch SuperAMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has VisionBooster technology that provides tone mapping for enhanced visibility against strong illumination in outdoor settings. The technology is also available on more premium Samsung phones, including the Galaxy A54.

The rear panel does not include a camera deck but includes three same-sized cutouts for the triple cameras. The camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with a 48-megapixel OIS (optical image stabilisation)-enabled primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front includes a 13-megapixel selfie snapper. The Galaxy A34 packs an unknown octa-core SoC (system-on-chip).



