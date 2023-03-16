Samsung Galaxy A54 quick review: A worthy option under Rs 40,000?

Samsung has upgraded its A series with two new phones– the Galaxy A34 and the Galaxy A54. These smartphones have been launched in the mid-range category, which is highly populated with options from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nothing, and other brands. The Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, whereas the Galaxy A54 is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 1080 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. In this article, I will focus on the Samsung A54, which is the more expensive phone of the two.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Galaxy A54 comes at a starting price of Rs 38,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, whereas the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 40,999. I have used the device for a couple of days now and here are my impressions of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A54: Design

If you are familiar with the design of the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus, you will notice that the Galaxy A54 takes a lot of inspiration from Samsung's flagship series. The phone sports a glass panel with a matte-finished plastic frame, and the camera sensors are independent rather than being part of a camera module that protects the lens. While the phone may rock slightly on a flat surface, it's not a major concern.

Although a glass back panel can raise durability concerns, Samsung has addressed this issue by using Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect it. Additionally, the phone has an IP67 rating, which means it's resistant to spills and splashes, and can withstand being submerged in fresh water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.

The Galaxy A54 has a 6.4-inch FHD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has symmetrical bezels and a slightly thicker chin, with a punch hole cutout at the center for the selfie camera. For its price, the phone looks and feels great. Despite having several features that distinguish it from the A53, it's a great value.

Samsung Galaxy A54: Performance and battery

The Galaxy A54 is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC and can be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 13 with the One UI 5.1 skin. Although I haven't spent too many days on the phone, I did not experience any lag during my day-to-day usage. My usage included browsing the web, using basic social media apps, and watching a couple of YouTube videos. The Dolby stereo speakers provided impressive sound quality.

Moving on to the battery, the Galaxy A54 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Samsung has not yet revealed whether the phone supports fast charging or not, but the company claims that it can last for two days on a single charge. I have been using the phone for a day or so and can confirm that the battery did last for more than a day. It's worth noting that Samsung does not ship a charger with the phone, so you will need to purchase one separately.

Regarding security updates, Samsung provides four OS updates and 5 years of security updates, ensuring that the device stays up-to-date and secure.

Samsung Galaxy A54: Camera

The Galaxy A54 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Additionally, the front-facing camera boasts a more advanced 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.While I have not yet had the opportunity to test the camera in various lighting conditions, I did manage to capture some outdoor images. I must say that the camera's performance in daylight conditions is excellent, with the sensor capturing detailed and crisp images.



Samsung Galaxy A54: Should you buy it?

The Samsung Galaxy A54 appears to be a very capable device. Its design is similar to that of the Galaxy S23, making it a good alternative for those who couldn't afford the Galaxy S23 due to budget constraints. In day-to-day operations, the performance seems to be good, although I am yet to subject the phone to rigorous testing to fully evaluate its capabilities.

The battery life easily lasts a day, so there are no issues on that front either. However, I would like to withhold my opinion until I have fully tested the device and written a final review. In the meantime, it's worth exploring other options like the OnePlus 11R, which is also priced under Rs 40,000.

