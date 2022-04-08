Samsung Galaxy A73 5G sale begins today at 6PM: Top features, variants, price in India, more

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G launched in India last week goes on sale today. The Galaxy A72 successor is priced starting at Rs 41,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is the first ever time and buyers will be able to purchase the phone.

With the Galaxy A73 5G, the smartphone manufacturer probably aims to take on the likes of iPhone SE (2022), Realme GT, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and more. The Samsung phone comes in three colour options -- Awesome Grey, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White.

Price in India

The smartphone comes in two variants. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 41,999. The top end model of the phone comes packed with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This model comes at a price of Rs 44,999. Both these models will be available for purchase from 6pm today on the company's official website with some exclusive launch offers.

Cashback offers

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has announced that buyers who prebook the device via Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, and SBI credit cards will get an instant cashback of Rs 3,000. In addition, buyers who pre-booked the smartphone will also be able to purchase a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds at Rs 499, down from original price of Rs 6,990.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes packed with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120hz screen refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G system-on-chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. On the software front, the Samsung phone runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. The company promises to offer four years of Android operating system updates and five years of security updates. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging support, but users will need to purchase the charger separately.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G includes a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and two 5-megapixel depth and macro sensors. On the front, the phone includes a 32-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls.

