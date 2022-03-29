Samsung Galaxy A73 launched: Top specs, features, price in India, and everything else you need to know

Samsung has launched ­new smartphones in the Galaxy A series and the Galaxy A73 is the most expensive one among them. It is a successor to the Galaxy A72 that was launched in March last year. The latest version has an AMOLED display, a modern design, waterproof rating, a mid-range Snapdragon chipset, a 108-megapixel primary rear camera, and more. One of the key selling points of the Galaxy A73 is the software updates that users will get. The company has confirmed that this handset will get four years of major Android OS and five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A73 specifications

Display: The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ 120Hz display with 800nits of peak brightness.

Processor: There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor under the hood.

RAM: It is being offered with 8GB RAM, which is also expandable by up to 16GB using the phone's internal storage.

Storage: The device comes in two storage models, including 128GB + 256GB.

Rear camera: It sports a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup that supports optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The rest of the sensors are currently unknown.

Front camera: For selfies, Samsung has incorporated a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the front of the phone.

Battery: There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

Software: The device ships with Android 12 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A73 key features

-Samsung is offering a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED screen to offer users a better binge-watching and content viewing experience. The panel has support for a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and better gaming performance. The display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

-The handset ships with Android 12 out of the box. Samsung is promising to deliver four years of Android OS updates. This basically means that the Galaxy A73 5G buyers will be able to experience Android 15 version as well.

-The Samsung Galaxy A73 draws power from a powerful enough Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, which has powered several mid-range phones such as the Galaxy M52 5G and Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G.

-The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A73 features a big 5,000mAh battery, which has support for 25W fast charging. Though, one will have to buy the 25W fast charger separately.

-With the 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup, Samsung is promising to offer users a better photography experience than the Galaxy A72.

-One of the key highlights of the device is its support for IP67 rating. This basically means the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is water and dust resistant, which will offer some relief to users in the rainy season.

Samsung Galaxy A73 price and availability

The company is yet to announce the official price of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. It did confirm that the device will be up for pre-booking in the coming days, via Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and select online portals.