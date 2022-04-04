Samsung Galaxy A73 price in India, sale date, cashback offers and more announced

Samsung Galaxy A73 was announced last week in India and now the price of the phone has been officially revealed. It starts at Rs 41,999 and goes up to Rs 44,999 for the top-end model. The smartphone has been available in the South Korean market for quite some time and the same variant will go on sale in the country later this week.

Price in India

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A73 comes in two variants. The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 41,999. The top-end model of the smartphone features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This model comes at a price of Rs 44,999. The phone comes in three colour options, including Awesome Mint, Awesome Grey, and Awesome White.

Sale details

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has announced an exclusive Galaxy A73 sale on its website on April 8 at 6 PM IST. During the sale, customers will be able to avail additional instant cashback of Rs 3,000 through Samsung Finance+, SBI credit cards, and ICICI Bank cards.

People who pre-register the Galaxy A73 can buy the Galaxy Buds Live for Rs 499, which is originally available worth Rs 6,990.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A73 brings some notable upgrades over the predecessor Galaxy A72, especially in terms of cameras. It comes packed with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It includes a punch-hole display that packs a 32-megapixel image sensor.

On the rear panel, the phone includes a quad rear camera system consisting of a large 108-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with Adreno 642L GPU, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable via a microSD card. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 12 based OneUI 4.1 custom skin out of the box.

The Galaxy A73 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Some of the other features include -- an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, stereo speakers with AKG sound, Dolby Atmos, and an IP67 rating for water resistance.