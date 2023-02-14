Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop available for pre-order in India, priced at Rs 2,81,990

Samsung's newly launched Galaxy Book 3 Ultra laptop is now available to pre-order in India. Launched alongside the Galaxy S23 series earlier this month, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra comes with high-end features and the latest 13th-Gen Intel Core processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Its toned versions, Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Book 3 Pro 360, have been available for global pre-orders on February 1.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra price in India

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra carries a price tag of Rs 2,81,990. Customers can pre-book on the official Samsung India website, and Samsung says users will get benefits worth Rs 6,000. Its actual sale in India will begin on March 15.

Firstly, users can get a cashback worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. There is also a no-cost EMI option available for up to 24 months. Additionally, as part of special pre-book offers, customers can bundle a Samsung M8 Smart Monitor (UHD) worth Rs 50,099 at a discounted price of Rs 1,999.

To recall, Samsung's new Galaxy Book 3 360 carries a price tag of Rs 1,14,990, and the two Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptops cost Rs 1,31,990 (regular version) and Rs 1,55,990 (with 360 display rotation support), respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra specifications

Samsung says its Ultra-line of products features the most premium hardware. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra comes with a 16-inch 3K (2880x1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. The processor is paired with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage. Given its size and build material, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra PC is heavy compared to the competition and weighs 1.8kg.

Connectivity options are also decent and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra includes a single HDMI, USB-A, and microSD slot. It even has two Thunderbolt 4 ports that offer speeds up to 40Gbps. Being a Samsung device, the company says that the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will unlock seamless connectivity among other Galaxy products.

The Galaxy Book Experience puts all your Galaxy apps and features in one place. There's a second screen feature that lets users get an instant dual-monitor experience when their PC and tablet are side-by-side. Users can use Extension Mode to drag and rearrange screens or Duplicate Mode to mirror one to the other. The second screen is available on select Galaxy models only, including Galaxy Tab S7, S7 Plus, S7 FE, S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra.