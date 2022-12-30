Samsung Galaxy F04 expected to launch in India next week for price under Rs 10,000: here are the details

The year 2022 was an eventful year for Samsung. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has already started preparing for 2023. Reports already suggest that the company will unveil its next generation of flagship smartphone dubbed the Samsung Galaxy S23 series on Feb 1, 2023. Now, another report suggests that the smartphone manufacturer will unveil a budget smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy F04.

Folks at 91Mobiles have revealed some key details about the Samsung Galaxy F04 including its price range and launch timeline. As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy F04 will go official in the first week of January 2023. No specific date has been tipped yet. It should be noted that the smartphone manufacturer hasn't revealed any specific details about the upcoming budget Samsung smartphone yet.

The report further reveals that the Samsung Galaxy F04 will go official for a starting price of Rs 7499. While the report doesn't reveal any details about the variants, we believe that there will be more than one model of the smartphone launching in India. The phone is tipped to launch in two colour options -- purple and green – and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The sale date hasn't been revealed yet.

Samsung Galaxy F04 specifications (expected)

Some of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F04 have also been revealed. As per the report, the Samsung phone will offer 8GB RAM along with RAM Plus feature, dual rear camera system coupled with LED flash, and a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch display.

Meanwhile, some other reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy F04 will possibly be a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy A04e, which went an official couple of weeks ago. This kind of suggests the specifications of the Galaxy A04e and the upcoming Galaxy F04 will more or less be the same.

Now, as far as specs are concerned, the Galaxy A04e comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ display coupled with 720 x 1600 pixel screen resolution and a standard 60Hz panel. On the hardware front, the smartphone is powered by 2.3GHz clock speed Octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor while on the software front it runs on Android 12 out of the box. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

In terms of camera specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A04e includes a dual rear camera system consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth camera that will help click portrait or bokeh shots. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A04e includes a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture that will click selfies and help in video calls as well.