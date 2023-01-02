Samsung Galaxy F04 launching in India this week, launch date officially confirmed

Samsung Galaxy F04 is launching in India. It is officially confirmed. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has officially revealed the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy F04. The upcoming affordable smartphone will launch in India this week.

Rumours and leaks about the Samsung Galaxy F04 have been making rounds on the internet for the last few weeks. For the very first time, the company revealed official details of the Samsung Galaxy F04. The smartphone will go official on Jan 4, the company has confirmed.

The smartphone manufacturer has revealed that the Galaxy F04 will be a Flipkart exclusive device. The landing page also revealed some of the key details about the smartphone, including the colour options, specs and expected pricing. Let's take a look at everything we know about the Galaxy F04 so far.

Samsung Galaxy F04 specifications

The Flipkart landing page reveals that the Galaxy F04 will come packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top that will house the front camera system. On the front, the phone will pack a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone will feature two cameras on the rear panel consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens.

The page also reveals that the upcoming Samsung phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor couple with up to 8GB RAM, which is likely to be inclusive of the virtual RAM support. The company has also confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy F04 will be backed by a 5000mAh battery but there may not be any fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F04 price in India, availability

The Flipkart landing page also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy F04 will be priced at Rs 7,XXX. While the official price hasn't been revealed yet, it is safe to assume that the smartphone will be priced either at Rs 7499 or Rs 7999. But, the price will be under Rs 8000, atleast at the launch. The company hasn't revealed the variants yet, but it is said that the Samsung Galaxy F04 will launch with up to 8GB RAM, which is likely to be inclusive of the virtual RAM.

Samsung Galaxy F04 will launch in India on January 4 and the phone will be available on Flipkart. So, interested buyers will need to head to the platform to purchase the device. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the sale date of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F04 smartphone.

Now, besides the Samsung Galaxy F04, the company is also gearing up to unveil the much awaited Samsung Galaxy S23 series as well. The lineup is said to include three phones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Rumours suggest that the next generation Galaxy S series will go official on February 1. The company hasn't confirmed the launch date.