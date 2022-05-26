Samsung Galaxy F13 India launch expected soon, gets spotted on official website

The Samsung Galaxy F13 is soon expected to be announced in India as the alleged device has been spotted on the official website. The same smartphone has already made an appearance on the Geekbench benchmarking website and a render of the upcoming Samsung phone has also surfaced online, revealing some key details about the Galaxy F13. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Samsung India has published a dedicated page for a smartphone that has a model number SM-E135F. This is believed to be the Samsung Galaxy F13 smartphone. The Geekbench listing has suggested that the device could come with Samsung's in-house Exynos 850 SoC, which is a 4G chip and has powered several Samsung phones in the past.

The device could be offered with 4GB RAM option. The base storage option will likely be the 64GB, similar to its predecessor. The device is reportedly running on Android 12 out of the box. The alleged Galaxy F13 smartphone scored 157 points in the single test and 587 points in the multi-core test. The handset is expected to come with a rear mounted or side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It will likely feature a USB-Type C port, a speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom side. The handset is also expected to come with support for NFC. A leaked render suggests that the Galaxy F13 could have a triple rear camera setup and waterdrop-style notched display. The company usually offers centred punch-hole display design with phones that are mostly priced higher than Rs 12,000 segment.

It will be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy F12 smartphone that was launched back in April 2021. This one is a low-end device and the upcoming Samsung phone is also expected to be a budget offering from the brand. The Galaxy F12 was made available for Rs 10,999, which is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The upcoming Galaxy F series phone is expected to launch in the same price range.

Samsung is yet to reveal the official launch date of the Galaxy F13 smartphone. But as the alleged device has been spotted on the website, the company might not take longer to launch the phone. We should hear about the new Galaxy F series phone in the coming days.