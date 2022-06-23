Samsung Galaxy F13 launched in India: Top specs, features, price and everything else you need to know

Samsung Galaxy F13 has been launched in India. With the newly launched smartphone, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer clearly aims to take on the likes of the Poco M4 5G, the Redmi 10, and the Realme C35. The Galaxy F13 starts at a price of Rs 11,999 but there are bank offers as well. Here's a quick look at everything the newly launched Samsung smartphone offers on paper.

Samsung Galaxy F13 specifications

Display: The smartphone comes packed with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with slim bezels all around and a standard 60hz refresh rate.

Processor: It is powered by Samsung's own Exynos 850 processor.

RAM: It comes in only one RAM option 4GB.

Storage: The smartphone comes in two storage options 64GB and 128GB. There's an expandable storage support as well by up to 1TB.

Battery: The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Software: The smartphone runs on Android 12 based OneUI custom skin out of the box.

Front camera: For selfies and video calls, the smartphone includes an 8-megapixel sensor.

Rear camera: It features triple camera system at the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F13 features

-One of the key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy F13 is its battery. It packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

-The Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with auto data switching feature that automatically connects to a secondary SIM/network when the primary SIM loses connection.

-Considering the price, the phone looks quite impressive. It packs a polycarbonate back with three rear camera sensors. On the front, there's a waterdrop notch that consists of a single sensor for selfies and video calls.

- The Galaxy F13 supports adaptive power saving and AI Power Management that puts apps unused for three days in Sleep mode. Also, puts apps unused for one month in Deep Sleep mode.

-It's good to see expandable storage support in a phone priced so aggressively. The storage in this one can be expanded by up to 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy F13 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F13 comes in two variants -- 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The 64GB model comes at a price of Rs 11,999 while the 128GB storage model comes at Rs 12,999. Samsung has partnered with ICICI bank to offer Rs 1,000 instant off, which will bring the price down. After the bank offer, the Samsung Galaxy F13 64GB will be available for Rs 10,999 while the price of the 128GB will drop to Rs 11,999.

Also read: | Nothing Phone (1) video shows how the notification LEDs will work

Also read: | Exclusive: Poco F4 5G will be priced under Rs 30,000 in India

Also read: | Twitter Board approves Elon Musk purchase, CEO Parag Agrawal to get over Rs 300 crore if Musk fires him