Samsung Galaxy F13 to launch in India today: Price, expected specifications and availability

Samsung will launch its new smartphone, dubbed Samsung Galaxy F13, in India today, June 22, at noon. Ahead of the official launch, Samsung set up a dedicated microsite on Flipkart that reveals the phone's design, colour options, and key specifications. Samsung has revealed that their latest Galaxy F13 will feature a full-HD+ display and a large 6,000mAh battery. We can also notice a triple rear camera system inside a rectangular module that adopts the same colour as the smartphone.

The front panel has a waterdrop-style notch to house the single selfie camera. At the bottom, the phone includes a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack along with the speaker grille. The right edge includes the power button and volume rockers. The display has a slight chin and the phone will come in pink, green, and light blue colours, the poster reveals. The 6,000mAh battery will support a 15W charging tech, which may take over an hour to fully charge.

Samsung says the Galaxy F13 will come with an auto-data switching feature to offer seamless internet connectivity. The feature works with two SIM cards with internet enabled. If one SIM is acting patchy, the data will be automatically moved to the secondary SIM regardless of the network.

The phone will also offer 8GB of RAM with RAM plus technology. The RAM plus tech essentially utilise idle storage to offer more RAM capacity. It may help the smartphone to run multiple apps smoothly.

Ahead of the official launch, several details about the smartphones were leaked. As far as rumours and leaks are concerned, the Galaxy F13 will be powered by an Exynos 850 processor and include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies and video calls. It is also said to run One UI 4.1 version out of the box based on the Android 12 operating system.

Samsung is yet to reveal the price of the Galaxy F13, but rumours and leaks suggest that the phone will cost somewhere around the price of Rs 12,000.