Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with 50MP camera launched in India, introductory price starts at Rs 12,990

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G has been launched in India with an introductory price tag of Rs 12,990. This makes the new Samsung phone one of the most affordable 5G-enabled devices in the country for 2023. Key features of the Galaxy F14 5G include a 6,000mAh battery, a 90Hz 6.6-inch display, and a minimum of 128GB of storage. The new phone succeeds the Galaxy F13 of last year, which also includes a 6.6-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G price in India

As per Samsung Galaxy F14 5G's Flipkart listing, the prices in India are set at Rs 14,490 (4GB RAM and 128GB storage) and Rs 15,990 (6GB RAM and 128GB storage). The e-commerce platform is also offering an instant discount worth Rs 1,500 with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. This brings the effective price down to Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,490, respectively.

Both storage options come with OMG Black, GOAT Green, and BAE Purple colour options. The Galaxy F14 5G will go on sale on March 30 at noon via Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G design and specifications

The new Galaxy F14 5G looks similar to the Galaxy F13, but there are some minor tweaks. For instance, the new phone includes round camera modules, while the rear camera sensors on Galaxy F13 are housed inside a rectangular deck. The front panel still includes a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera.

The Galaxy F14 features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The 5th-generation Gorilla glass protection in this range is uncommon as most phones have third-gen protective glass. Samsung is promising two years of Android updates, while most rivals offer only one year of major Android updates. The Galaxy F14 5G ships with Android 13-based One UI 5.

The Galaxy F14 5G also supports the "Voice Focus" feature and Samsung Wallet for providing an all-in-one application for storing your financial applications, personal IDs, and other confidential documents.

On the back, the Galaxy F14 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary wide camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front has a 13-megapixel camera. Other key features include a 6000mAh battery with support for 25W charging, Exynos 1330 SoC, and 13-band 5G support. Customers must note that the package does not include the power adapter due to Samsung's environmental commitments. Samsung's separate 25W charger with USB-C port costs Rs 1,149, but you can also consider third-party options.



