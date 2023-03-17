Samsung Galaxy F14 India launch date confirmed, price and specs already tipped

Samsung recently launched two A-series smartphones, the Galaxy A34 and the Galaxy A54, in India. Both these smartphones are priced on the higher side, not as high as Galaxy S23 but high for most Indians. That's probably the reason the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is now gearing up to unveil an affordable Galaxy F series smartphone. It is the Samsung Galaxy F14.

For the very first time, the smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy F14 smartphone. The device will be unveiled later this month, on March 24. Similar to its predecessors and all other F series smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy F14 is also tipped to be an affordable smartphone. As per reports, the upcoming Samsung smartphone will be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. The exact price hasn't been revealed yet.

The smartphone manufacturer has started teasing the Galaxy F14 and revealed some of the key details including information about its availability. As per the latest teaser, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The sale date hasn't been revealed yet. In addition, the teasers also reveal some of the key specifications as well as the design.

Samsung Galaxy F14 specs tipped

In terms of looks, the Samsung Galaxy F14 will feature a flat back and curved edges. In fact, just like many of the recently launched Samsung devices, the upcoming smartphone will also come with separate and vertically aligned cutouts for the dual rear camera system. On the right, there will be the power and volume buttons, while on the left there will be a SIM tray. The front glass will include slightly thick bezels on the top and bottom, while the side bezels will be comparatively slim.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy F14 will come with support for 13 5G bands. It will run on Android 13-based One UI 5.0 and the company promised to offer 2 major Android updates and 4 security updates.

Several past leaks suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F14 will be powered by the company's Exynos 1330 octa-core SoC with 2 x ARM Cortex-A78 cores and 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores. The leaks also suggest that the smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also tipped to offer a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel selfie camera, a 6000mAh battery, and 25W fast charging support.