Samsung Galaxy F14 tipped to launch in India next week

2022 is still not over and a lot of smartphone launches have already been aligned for January 2023. The Redmi Note 12 series is coming on January 5 and the iQOO 11 series will be announced on January 10. Now, it seems that a Samsung phone will also launch at the same time. A report from 91Mobiles claims that the Samsung Galaxy F14 will be making its India debut in the first week of January 2023.

So far, Samsung hasn't yet made any announcement on the launch of its budget Galaxy F14, but the source usually offers accurate information. If the company is planning to launch this Galaxy F series phone in India, then we should hear about the launch in the coming days. It is currently unknown whether this will be a 5G phone or a 4G.

Now that 5G is available in India, the companies are expected to push more 5 G-compatible phones next year. People will likely want to buy a 5G device in the coming time because telecom companies are spreading 5G connectivity to a lot of Indian cities almost on a daily basis.

As of now, there are no details on the specifications of the Galaxy F14. Its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is using the company's in-house Exynos 850 chipset, which is a 4G chipset. This is also an entry-level SoC, which is why the price of the handset is less than Rs 12,000. At the moment, one will rarely find 5G handsets in this range. But, we expect the tech companies to start offering 5G phones in the ultra-affordable segment by next year. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy F13 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 11,999.

As for other specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F13 comes with a 6.6-inch LCD FHD+ display. It would be great if the company would offer a Full-HD+ screen with Galaxy F14 too. It will likely pack a waterdrop-style notch on the front. Samsung isn't expected to offer a fancy or newer design with the Galaxy F14 because this will be an entry-level offering from the brand.

The leaks suggest that the budget phone will come with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage, which will likely be expandable via a microSD card. It could ship with Android 13 out of the box. Under the hood, we may get to see a massive 6,000mAh battery or a 5,000mAh unit. However, Samsung might only be able to offer support for fast charging support because the price of the phone could be in the lower range. There could be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, just like the Galaxy F13.