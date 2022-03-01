Samsung Galaxy F23 India launch and price details tipped

Samsung is soon expected to launch a new Galaxy F23 smartphone in India. According to a report, the company is planning to launch this budget device in the second week of March, which is not far away. The report doesn't mention the name of the phone, and says that we will see the launch of a new Galaxy F series phone.

This is not surprising considering the support page for the Galaxy F23 was spotted on the Indian Samsung website in February this year. The device will likely be a successor to the Samsung Galaxy F22 handset that was launched in the country in July 2021. This one is a budget device and was made available in India for Rs 12,499. A report by Times of India claims that the sequel to this phone -- the Samsung Galaxy F23 -- will also be priced under Rs 20,000 price range.

The new budget smartphone is expected to come with 5G support. It is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip under the hood. It could be backed by 6GB of RAM, as per the Geekbench listing. Samsung will likely offer the device with other RAM options.

The device will reportedly arrive with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. For your reference, its predecessor too has the same screen, but with a lower (90Hz) refresh rate. Samsung might include a 5,000mAh battery, which will be a downgrade as the F22 has a bigger 6,000mAh battery. This one is also expected to come with fast charging support.

For photography, there could be a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The details about the rest of the sensors are currently unknown. On the front, we might get to see a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and videos. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy F23 is expected to ship with the latest Android 12 OS with OneUI skin on top.

It is important to note that Samsung hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the Galaxy F23 5G smartphone. So, users are advised to take these details with a pinch of salt. If the company is really gearing up to launch a new Galaxy F series phone, then we should get more details on the device in the coming days.