Samsung Galaxy M04 goes on sale in India, priced under Rs 10,000: specs and offers

Samsung's latest M series smartphone - Samsung Galaxy M04 is available for sale from today. The entry-level smartphone was launched in India last week featuring face unlock, MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, HD+ LCD display and up to 8GB expandable RAM.

With price starting set at Rs 9499, the new M series smartphone is aimed at users who want a budget phone with decent features and long-term software support.

Samsung Galaxy M04 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is available in two variants in India. The base model comes packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at a price of Rs 9499. The second model includes 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at a price of Rs 10499. Samsung has announced some launch offers as well. The company is offering an instant discount of Rs 1000 on all SBI credit and debit card transactions. The phone comes in two colours - light green and dark blue.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is available for sale on multiple online and offline platforms including -- Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail outlets starting December 16.

Samsung Galaxy M04 specifications and features

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M04 features a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The panel offers an HD+ resolution and includes a water drop-style notch that packs the selfie camera in it. The smartphone includes a 5-megapixel camera on the front while on the rear panel there a 13- megapixel primary camera and 2-megapixel secondary camera.

In terms of hardware, the Samsung Galaxy M04 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with up to 8GB expandable RAM through microSD card and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. The device ships with Android 12 operating system. Samsung promises four years of security updates and two OS upgrades for the device.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 houses a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support in the box. There are some connectivity options as well. These include 4G, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port and GPS. Additionally, for security, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.