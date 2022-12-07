Samsung Galaxy M04 India launch date, price and other details confirmed by Amazon

Samsung is all set to announce a new entry-level 4G smartphone in India on December 9. Amazon has published a dedicated teaser for the Samsung Galaxy M04 and revealed some of the key details about it ahead of the official announcement. The device will be priced under Rs 10,000 and will come with long-term software support. Here is everything you need to know about it.

It doesn't seem to have any flashy design and Samsung is going with a generic design that we have mostly seen on its budget phones. The teasers reveal that the Samsung Galaxy M04 will come with a dual rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notched display. There is no fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone, which means either this one has a side-mounted sensor for authentication or this one doesn't have it at all.

While the listing doesn't reveal the name of the chipset, it suggests that the handset will offer "Super fast" performance. This is an entry-level phone, so we don't expect it to offer a powerful chipset under the hood, but smooth general performance is what someone can expect, which is something that the teasers are suggesting.

The teasers also confirmed that the Galaxy M04 will come with 128GB storage and up to 8GB RAM option, apart from support for RAM Plus support. As per the listing, Samsung will be offering two years of OS upgrade support with this entry-level phone, which a lot of people will likely appreciate because several brands offer only one year of support in the lower price range.

Speaking of which, the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy M04 will be around Rs 8,000 or Rs 9,000, which is something that the Amazon listing has suggested. The device will likely be available for purchase via Amazon, considering the e-commerce giant has posted teasers for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M04.