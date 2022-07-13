Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, Galaxy M13 5G price in India leaked ahead of launch

Samsung is all set to launch two new smartphones later this week, including the Galaxy M13 4G and Galaxy M13 5G versions. Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about both the upcoming Galaxy M13 series phones, including the specs and design. For the very first time, the price of the Galaxy M13 4G and Galaxy M13 5G has been tipped.

According to a report coming from the publication TechYorker in collaboration with tipster passionategeekz, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G will start at a price of Rs 11,999 while the 5G model will start at Rs 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G price in India (rumoured)

The smartphone is tipped to come in two variants. The base model of the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is tipped to come with a price of Rs 11,999. The second or the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is rumoured to be priced at Rs 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G price in India (rumoured)

The Galaxy M13 5G is tipped to come in two variants. The base model of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is tipped to come with a price of Rs 14,999. The second or the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is rumoured to be priced at Rs 15,999.

Both models are said to be available in three colour options -- Midnight Blue, Aqua Green and Stardust Brown. It should be noted that the official pricing has not been revealed yet.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G model was launched first in the global market back in the month of May. The same model is expected to arrive in India as well.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G comes packed with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display, an Exynos 850 processor, up to 128GB storage and 6GB RAM -- expandable up to 12GB, Android 12-based One UI, and a 6000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. On the camera front, the smartphone includes triple rear cameras - a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G comes packed with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, up to 128GB storage and 6GB RAM -- expandable up to 12GB, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support, Android 12-based One UI, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

