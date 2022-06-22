Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications leak online, expected to launch in India soon

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G could launch soon. The company recently unveiled the 4G version of this device and it is now expected to announce the 5G model. This one will be a budget offering from the brand. The device is said to come with a massive display, a dual rear camera setup, an Exynos chip, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.

It is currently unknown whether the company will launch the 5G model in India or not. The 4G model hasn't yet made its debut in the country. A report from MySmartPrice claims that Samsung is planning to launch both the models in the Indian market. In collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the cited source has leaked the specifications of the alleged Samsung phone. Here's everything we know so far about the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Leaked specs

The report claims that the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will arrive with a 6.5-inch LCD display with support for HD+ resolution and 269nits of pixel density. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip. It will reportedly be backed by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The company is also expected to offer the RAM expansion feature.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup. It might include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. Under the hood, there could be a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung will reportedly offer only 15W charging support. The handset will reportedly be available in only three colours, including Blue, Brown and Green.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G model: Specifications

As mentioned above, the 4G model is already available outside India and comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. It packs Samsung's in house Exynos 850 SoC under the hood. The 4G model has a triple rear camera setup, comprising of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, one will find an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device features a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charge. The 4G version ships with Android 12 OS out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy M13: Expected price in India

The alleged Samsung phones are expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 segment. Currently, its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy M12, is selling in India for Rs 10,285 via Flipkart. Do keep in mind that Samsung hasn't confirmed the launch date or existence of the 5G model of the Galaxy M13.

