Samsung Galaxy M13 could launch in India on July 5

Samsung has announced a new event on Twitter, which will take place on July 5. The company hasn't revealed the name of the smartphone, but the short teaser suggests that it could either be a Galaxy M33 4G model or a new Galaxy M35 phone. But, a report from Sammobile asserts that the brand could take the wraps off the Galaxy M13 device, which was recently announced in South Korea.

The company recently announced the Galaxy F13 in India, which is priced under Rs 15,000 price segment. Now, the latest teaser video suggests that Samsung is planning to unveil an affordable smartphone. If the company is planning to launch the M13 smartphone, then we know the possible specifications of the handset. Keep reading to know more.

Samsung Galaxy M13: Specifications, features

In South Korea, this Samsung phone is sold with a 6.6-inch screen that operates at HD+ resolution. The handset has a waterdrop-style notched display design, which one usually gets on most phones. It is powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 850 SoC, which is backed by 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The device ships with Android 12 out of the box.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/18 aperture. It is accompanied by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Galaxy M13 sports an 8-megapixel fixed-focus camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery, which is a downgrade as its predecessor offers a bigger 6,000mAh battery. This one even comes with Samsung's Knox mobile security platform. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The company is expected to bundle a charger also in the box as this one is a budget offering.

Samsung Galaxy M13: Expected price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is expected to be priced in India at under Rs 15,000 segment. To recall, the Galaxy M12 was launched in the country for Rs 10,999. So, the price could be in a similar price range. The base variant will likely be the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

