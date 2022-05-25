Samsung Galaxy M13 could launch soon, design leaked online

Samsung Galaxy M13 is now expected to launch soon. The device has already been spotted on Samsung's official UK and Ireland websites. The budget Samsung phone has also made an appearance on the Bluetooth SIG listing. Now, some renders of the Galaxy M13 have surfaced online, which show what it may look like.

The leaked images (by @evleaks) reveal that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M13 will have a typical design that a user gets in the budget segment. You usually get a waterdrop-style notch display design in the lower price segment and the Samsung Galaxy M13 is no different. Most of the brands offer a punch-hole display design with phones that cost more than Rs 10,000. But, Samsung has gone for the older notch design even in the slightly higher price range, similar to the previous version of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000. For your reference, its predecessor, the Galaxy M12, made its debut in India in March 2021 with a starting price of Rs 12,999. The leaked renders also reveal that the device will have a triple rear camera setup. It seems to have a thick chin and sizable bezels on the sides.

The device may have a textured back panel and could be unveiled in three colors. These include silver, black, and coral. The rest of the details are still under wraps. It is currently unknown whether the Samsung Galaxy M13 will be launched in India or not. But, since the Galaxy M12 was launched in the country in 2021, we expect the new one to arrive too.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with features like an HD+ display, a quad rear camera setup, a 6,000mAh battery, and more. The device has a 6.5-inch display and even features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by an Exynos 850 chipset. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage using the microSD card. In terms of optics, there is a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back, which is paired with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor.