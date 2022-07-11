Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India launch on July 14: Expected price, specifications and more

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy M13 India launch date. The company will launch the Galaxy M13 4G and the Galaxy M13 5G in India on July 14. Both smartphones are confirmed to be available for purchase in India via Amazon India.

The microsite on Amazon India confirms some of the key Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G specifications and features. Samsung has also revealed the design of its two budget smartphones.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M13 price in India and availability details on July 14. Ahead of the official launch event, here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M13, and Galaxy M13 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G specifications and expected price in India

The Galaxy M13 5G will be the pricier model of the two Galaxy M13 series smartphones. It will come with 11 5G bands. The device will launch with a dual-camera setup on the back. It will also pack a 5000 mAh battery under the hood.

According to leaked details, the Galaxy M13 5G will feature a Dimensity 700 SoC. It will feature up to 12GB of RAM, which will be a mix of physical and virtual RAM. According to reports, the phone will launch with two storage options. The base model will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There will also be a 6GB + 128GB storage option.

The budget 5G smartphone from Samsung is said to feature a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It will also feature a 5MP front camera. At the front, there will be a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

We can expect the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G India price to be set between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications and expected price in India

The Galaxy M13 is confirmed to feature a triple-camera setup on the back. According to reports, this budget smartphone will feature a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy M13 4G will feature an 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, the phone will have an Exynos 850 SoC. Like the 5G variant, the 4G model will also launch with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for the base model. It will also have a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy M13 4G will pack a 6000 mAh battery. It will support 15W fast charging. Samsung has not confirmed whether it will include a charger in the box. The Galaxy M13 4G will sport a 6.6-inch IPS LCD. It will have a Full HD+ resolution and a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. Software-wise, the Galaxy M13 4G will run Android 12 out of the box. It will have a layer of OneUI 4.1 on top.

Based on the specs on offer, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy M13 India price to be under Rs 15,000 for the base model.