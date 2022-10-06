Samsung Galaxy M13 gets big price cut during Amazon Diwali sale, is this the best 5G phone under Rs 15,000?

Amazon is back with another sale event, as part of Dussehra celebrations. The company is running a Happiness Upgrade Days sale on its platform, which is an extension to Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale event. It is offering good discounts on several products and one of them is the Samsung Galaxy M13. The 5G phone has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 on Amazon and its price now starts from Rs 11,999. This is for the 64GB storage model.

There is also up to Rs 1,250 discount on Citi bank credit cards. In addition to this, people will get up to Rs 11,350 discount on the exchange of their old phone, which will bring down the price by a bigger margin. However, do keep in mind that you never get a complete discount offer and the exchange amount is calculated on the basis of your phone's age as well as working condition.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M13 was launched earlier this year with a starting price of Rs 13,999. But, is it even worth buying under Rs 15,000? Keep reading to find out.

Samsung Galaxy M13 price cut on Amazon, is it worth buying under Rs 15,000?

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is a good enough 5G phone that is selling at a lower price on Amazon. For people who need a big enough battery and a display will likely be pleased with this device. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch LCD screen that operates at HD+ resolution.

The budget Samsung 5G phone is using a Mediatek Dimensity 700 chip that is capable of offering smooth general performance. The company ships a 15W charger in the box, which is not the fastest (charging speed) in the segment. But, don't expect much in the lower price segment. As for the cameras, you will get good photos for the price. It can deliver detailed enough photos with lively colours in daylight. All-in-all, this is an all-rounder 5G phone.

There are a few other good 5G phones too in the market if you are looking for options under Rs 15,000. These include Poco M4 5G, Redmi Note 11T, and iQOO Z6 Lite. These are available at the lowest prices during Flipkart and Amazon Diwali sale. So, this could probably be the best time to buy a 5G phone.