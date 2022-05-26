Samsung Galaxy M13 launched with 50MP triple rear camera setup and 5,000mAh battery

Samsung has launched a budget smartphone in South Korea under the Galaxy M series. The new Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with features like a 5,000mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, a FHD+ display, and more. The device is using the company's Exynos chipset, which is not surprising as a lot of low-end Samsung phones offer the same. This one comes with an Exynos 850 SoC under the hood.

As of now, there is no word on the India launch of the Galaxy M13. But, we do expect the device to arrive in India as Samsung also announced the Galaxy M12 back in March 2021. So, the upgrade is still due. To recall, the Galaxy M12 was made available in India with a starting price of Rs 10,999. So, the new version could also be unveiled in a similar price range. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Samsung Galaxy M series phone.

Samsung Galaxy M13: Specifications, features, price

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with a 6.6-inch screen that has support for Full HD+ resolution. The device features a waterdrop-style notched display design and offers a triple rear camera setup.

The back camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/18 aperture. It is paired with a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Galaxy M13 sports an 8-megapixel fixed-focus camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The new Samsung phone draws power from Exynos 850 chipset, which is backed by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The company has also given the option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB using the microSD card. The device is running on Android 12 out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 features a typical 5,000mAh battery, which seems to be a downgrade, considering its predecessor packs a 6,000mAh unit. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device even comes with Samsung's Knox mobile security platform. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

Samsung hasn't yet revealed the official price of the Galaxy M13 smartphone. The website does reveal that the handset will be up for sale in three colours, including Deep Green, Light Blue and Orange Copper.