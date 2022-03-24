Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch likely teased on Amazon, may go official next week

Samsung has officially confirmed the next M series smartphone, which is most likely expected to be the Galaxy M33 5G. The upcoming Samsung smartphone has been listed on the Amazon India website with a 'coming soon' banner. The listing also includes a teaser that shows some parts of the phone.

As per the teaser, the upcoming Samsung smartphone will come in two colours green and blue with a slightly bulky design, which indicates a massive battery capacity. As rumours and leaks, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will come packed with a 6000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The teaser also shows a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speaker grills, and a USB type C port.

Samsung Galaxy M33 specifications (leaked)

One of the latest leaks by tipster Yogesh Brar reveals all the key details about the upcoming Samsung device. As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will come packed with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with support for a 120hz screen refresh rate. On the software front, the phone is likely to run on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by the company's own Exynos 1280 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base model of the smartphone is tipped to come packed with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The leak doesn't specify anything about expandable storage support but it reveals that the upcoming Galaxy M series phone will not include a charger in the box.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is said to include four camera sensors, including a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth and macro lens. On the front, the device is likely to include an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats.

And the price?

The Samsung Galaxy M33 will succeed the Galaxy M32 5G, which launched in India last year and is still one of the best smartphones available in the market. The predecessor starts at a price of Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It is likely that the Galaxy M33 will also be priced similar to its predecessor and will hit the market with a price tag under Rs 20,000.