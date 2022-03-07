Samsung Galaxy M33, Galaxy M23 launched with 6.6-inch display

Samsung has launched a new set of smartphones - the Galaxy M33 and Galaxy M23. Both the devices have almost similar specs with minor differences. They offer 6.6-inch displays, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, and more.

It is currently unknown whether the company will also launch these devices in the Indian market. But, since the Galaxy M32 is available in the country, Samsung is expected to bring its successor to the Indian market too. The Galaxy M22 didn't make it to India. The prices of the new Galaxy M series phones are yet to be revealed by the brand. Here's everything we know about the new Samsung Galaxy M series handsets.

Samsung Galaxy M33, Galaxy M23 specifications, features

The new Samsung phones have the same display. They pack a 6.6-inch TFT Infinity-V full HD+ display. It seems that these smartphones don't have an AMOLED panel, unlike their predecessors. They share the same design and the only difference is in the rear camera placement.

The Samsung Galaxy M23 has four cameras at the back. The setup comprises of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth shots. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M33 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It lacks the 2-megapixel macro sensor available on the Galaxy M23.

Samsung hasn't yet revealed the name of the chipset that these Samsung Galaxy M series phones are using. The details shared by the company only reveal that they pack octa-core chipsets. For your reference, the Samsung Galaxy M32 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

The Galaxy M23 features a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, whereas the M33 has a bigger 6,000mAh battery. It is currently unknown whether these devices have support for fast charging speed. Both the budget smartphones have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and come with the company's Knox Security.