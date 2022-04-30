Samsung Galaxy M53 5G first impressions: Brings sensible upgrades

The Samsung Galaxy M series is becoming what the J series was once upon a time. Adding phones after phones with specifications that matter and all of it at an aggressive price point. With the Galaxy M series, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is clearly aiming to offer more options to consumers. This is the strategy that Realme and Redmi have been following for the last several years. The latest addition to the Galaxy M series is the Galaxy M53 5G, launched in India last week for an introductory price of Rs 23,999, going up to Rs 25,999.

It is evident that with the Galaxy M series, Samsung is clearly aiming to take on the likes of the OnePlus' Nord series, Redmi's Note series, and Realme's number series. Over the last few months, Samsung has offered several impressive phones under the Galaxy M series, and the new M53 5G gets added to the list.

I spent some time using the Galaxy M53 5G and here's what I think about it.

Improved cameras

The Galaxy M53 5G brings minor yet significant improvements over the predecessor Galaxy M52 5G, which was unveiled last year. One of the major improvements comes in the camera department. For the very first time, a Galaxy M series phone gets a 108-megapixel sensor at the back coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel macro and depth. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel selfie shooter similar to its predecessor.

As for initial impressions, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G clicks fairly detailed pictures in daylight. Even the depth sensor does a pretty good job. The macro, however, struggles to click a detailed photo. So, that's kind of a disappointment.

Selfies look good and don't require editing before sharing them on social media. But, as an iPhone user and being accustomed to the kind of original-looking photos it clicks, I didn't like the front camera performance much. But, since most mobile users like to apply filters to their photos, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G saves that extra time that goes into editing photos before sharing them on Instagram or Snapchat. Check out the camera samples below.

Shot with main sensor

Shot with macro sensor

Performance

Another major change comes in the performance section. The Galaxy M53 5G is powered by MediaTek 900 SoC, which also powers the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. As for the initial impressions, the Samsung phone offers smooth performance, and switching between apps doesn't feel sluggish at all. I am yet to test how the phone performs in heavy usage. It comes paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable through a microSD card. The icing on the cake is Google's Android 12 software out of the box with One UI 4.1 on top. Good to see, the phone doesn't come with bloatware like most phones from other brands at the price segment.

It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging support. Unfortunately, this Samsung phone also doesn't come with an adapter in the box. The retail box only includes a USB Type C charging cable, the manual, and the phone. As a company-wide policy, Samsung doesn't offer a charger or even earphones with its phones anymore because it "wants to minimise the impact its products have on the environment".

Design and build

The design, I feel, could have been better. It looks more like a slimmer and flatter version of the younger sibling Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. Four sensors sit inside a square camera module at the back coupled with a LED flash at the bottom of the setup. On the front, there's the punch hole camera with slim bezels on three sides and a slightly thicker chin there.

It is impressive to see how well Samsung has managed to balance the overall weight of the phone. Though the form factor is slightly wide, the phone feels extremely light despite packing a big battery inside.

Due to the bigger screen and wide form factor, it can be slightly uncomfortable for people with small hands to use the phone all day long. It includes a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O or punch hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which gets quite bright even under Delhi's scorching sun.

First impressions

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G offers sensible upgrades over the predecessor. Significant upgrades come in the camera and performance department, while most other departments get minor tweaks that optimize the overall performance and user experience. I will have more details to share on the battery performance, cameras, and overall performance in the full review next week.