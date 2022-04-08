Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched as a toned-down version of Galaxy A73: Check details

It seems that Samsung is in no mood to slow down as the company is launching a number of phones every week. The brand has already announced around six phones in India and it has now unveiled one more phone, but in a different region. The Samsung Galaxy M53 is the latest 5G phone, which is seemingly a cheaper version of the Galaxy A73 5G phone. It features a 108-megapixel primary camera, a massive AMOLED display, support for 25W fast charging, and more.

As of now, there is no word on when the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will arrive in India. Samsung just recently took the wraps off the Galaxy M33 5G, which is available in the Rs 20,000 price range. The company is already selling some new Galaxy A series phones at different price points. If Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy M53 in India, then it could be positioned between the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73.

The Galaxy M53 may cost more than Rs 35,000 in India, keeping in mind the specifications and price of the Galaxy A53. The new one has slightly superior specs than the A53. Its predecessor, Galaxy M52, was launched in the country for Rs 29,999. Only time will tell what Samsung has in mind and how it will fit the M53 in the already crowded market.

Samsung Galaxy M53 specifications, features

It has a 6.7-inch display that operates at Full HD+ resolution. It features a Super AMOLED Plus panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. There is no information on whether the device has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass for additional protection. It has the typical punch-hole display design, but doesn't have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The name of the chipset is currently unknown, but multiple reports are claiming that the device is drawing power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip. Samsung included a 5,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy M53 and provided support for 25W fast charging. Though, the company doesn't ship a fast charger, along with the phone.

It gets a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup, but it doesn't have support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The rest of the sensors are an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth sensing. One will see a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

At the moment, the price and availability details of the new Samsung Galaxy M53 are unknown. The company is expected to reveal all these details in the coming weeks.