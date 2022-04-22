Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launching in India today, how to watch livestream

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is set to launch at 12PM IST in India virtually today. The launch event will be streamed live on the company's YouTube and social media channels and also on the official website. Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, which was announced last year.

Just as its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is expected to fall under the Rs 25,000 price bracket. The Galaxy M52 5G is currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 26,999.

The upcoming Galaxy M53 could come at the same price and Samsung may reduce the price of the M52. The company is yet to reveal official details on the pricing and also specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M53 has already been launched in the global market and the same model is expected to arrive in India as well. As far as the specifications are concerned, the smartphone will come packed with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.2 out of the box. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging, but there's no charger in the box.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G includes a quad-camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel macro and depth. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

