Samsung Galaxy M53 5G new leak reveals fresh details ahead of India launch

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is all set to launch in India on April 22. The smartphone was unveiled last month in Vietnam and the same phone is said to hit the Indian market this week. Ahead of the launch, a new leak reveals Samsung Galaxy M53 variants in India and also colours.

The new leak comes from tipster Sudhanshu Ambore. It reveals that the Galaxy M53 5G will come in two storage variants 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage. The phone is likely to also include expandable storage support. Additionally, the leak reveals the phone will come in two colours green and blue.

Rumours suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M53 5G will launch between the price of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in India. The predecessor, Galaxy M52 5G, was also announced at a price of Rs 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G specifications

As far as the specifications, the Galaxy M53 5G India variant will be the same as the global version. This means it will come packed with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

In terms of camera specifications, the Samsung phone includes a quad rear camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 25GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, but there is no charger in the box. So, consumers will need to purchase the charger separately. On the software front, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out-of-the-box.

Also Read | Jio launches 6 new JioFiber plans starting at Rs 399 with zero installation fee