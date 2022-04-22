Samsung Galaxy M53 launched in India: Here's how it compares against OnePlus Nord CE 2

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M53 smartphone in India under Rs 30,000 price segment, which is already crowded with some of the good options. One of them is the OnePlus Nord CE 2. Both the devices are more or less available in the same price range and they differ in terms of features and design. Both the 5G phones are capable of offering a good overall experience and it comes down to a user as to what features they are looking for in a phone. Here's a quick comparison of the Samsung Galaxy M53 and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 to help you decide which one could be a better option for you.

Samsung Galaxy M53 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2: Price in India

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with a starting price of Rs 23,999, which is inclusive of a Rs 2,500 instant discount for ICICI Bank credit card. The mentioned price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India is set at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M53 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2: Design, display

The Galaxy M53 has a typical design that you might have seen on some of the older Samsung phones. You will see a centred punch-hole display design and four sensors at the back in a square camera module. It is being offered in regular blue and green colours. The OnePlus phone is available in a gorgeous Bahama Blue colour and has a plastic build with a holographic look.

It is important to note that both the smartphones lack stereo speakers, which is a bit surprising considering some of the phones are offering it in this price range. You do get a 3.5mm headphone jack as several brands haven't started skipping it for cheaper phones. The devices don't have an IP rating, which is understandable.

The Galaxy M53 has a bigger 6.7-inch screen with a higher 120Hz refresh rate for transitions. With the OnePlus device, you get a smaller 6.43-inch display with only 90Hz refresh rate. Both the handsets have an AMOLED panel. Samsung hasn't revealed whether the Galaxy M53 has HDR 10+ certification, which is something that OnePlus Nord CE 2 has. This basically means that OnePlus users will be able to enjoy HDR content as well.

Samsung Galaxy M53 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2: Chipset, software

Both the devices are using the same Mediatek Dimensity 900 SoC, which is capable of offering a smooth and lag-free experience, in terms of both gaming and regular usage. While you don't have to worry in the performance arena, it might be a little difficult for you to decide in terms of software experience. With OnePlus Nord CE 2, you will get a clean, fast and bloatware-free experience. Samsung phones have a heavy UI with tons of features for a better personalized experience.

Samsung Galaxy M53 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2: Battery, fast charge

In this department, OnePlus has an edge over the Samsung phone as the brand is not only bundling an adapter in the box, but has also provided support for faster charging. There is a smaller 4,500mAh battery inside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 in comparison to Samsung, but users will get more than a day's screen time with typical usage and around 10 to 11 hours of battery life with heavy usage, as per testing. The good thing is you are getting a 65W fast charger with the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which can help quickly charge the phone when you need to head out for some important work.

The Samsung Galaxy M53, on the other hand, has support for 25W fast charging. However, you don't get a charger in the retail box, along with the phone. This basically means that one will be required to spend extra on a charger, unless you are okay with using an old charger. But, if you plan to exchange your existing phone, then you will also be required to submit the charger. So, you won't be able to use an old charger. The device has a bigger 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy M53 vs OnePlus Nord CE 2: Camera

The Samsung phone features a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back, which should offer you more detailed shots than the 64-megapixel rear camera that you get on the OnePlus phone. We are yet to test the camera performance of the Samsung Galaxy M53, so you will have to wait for a few days to know more about this. As we have already tested the OnePlus Nord CE 2, we can say that this device is capable of offering beautiful scenic shots with enough details, lively colours and balanced dynamic range in most scenarios. You will get good daylight shots, though the output of the ultra-wide-angle camera is average. This is a mid-range phone, so one will have to keep their expectations in check. For more details, you can read our OnePlus Nord CE 2 review here.

The OnePlus phone sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Both of them have support for Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The setup even includes a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy M53, on the other hand, packs a quad rear camera setup. It comprises of a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro. On the front, one will find a 32-megapixel camera.