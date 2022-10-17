Samsung Galaxy M54 5G phone to launch soon, price and specifications tipped

Samsung is said to be preparing to launch a new mid-range 5G phone in the Galaxy M series. The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G will reportedly arrive in Vietnam by the end of 2022 or early next year. But, the device isn't expected to come to India this year, considering the company announced the Galaxy M53 5G back in April. So, the new version will likely make a debut in the Indian market in 2023.

While Samsung is yet to confirm the launch, the specifications and price of the Galaxy M54 5G have been leaked by a Vietnamese YouTube channel with name, "The Pixel." The leak suggests that the new version is getting upgrades in a few areas. The Samsung Galaxy M54 5G phone will feature a punch-hole display design that we have been seeing on most of the Android phones this year.

This time around, it seems that Samsung is planning to switch back to Qualcomm, considering the Galaxy M53 variant uses a MediaTek chipset. The cited source claims that the handset will pack a Snapdragon 888 SoC, which powers several flagship phones in 2021.

We may get to see the same display, but the source claims that it will only have support for a 90Hz refresh rate, which is a downgrade from 120Hz screen seen on its predecessor. It will retain the same 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel that will run at Full HD+ resolution.

There could be a 6,000mAh battery under the hood, which will be a big upgrade over the 5,000mAh unit found inside the older version. It is currently unknown whether the brand will also provide a charger in the box, but the chances are almost zero because the Galaxy M53 didn't have one. The company has provided support for 25W fast charging.

In terms of photography, the 5G phone will reportedly use a 64-megapixel primary sensor, which is a downgrade from Galaxy M53's 108-megapixel main camera. According to the leak, the company has at least decided to offer a 5-megapixel camera for slightly better output, instead of 2-megapixel sensors that are of no use. The back camera setup will also reportedly include a macro camera. On the front could be a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The YouTuber is claiming that the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G phone will cost 10,000,000 VND in Vietnam, which is about Rs 33,830 in India when converted. To recall, its predecessor was launched with a starting price of Rs 23,999. In India, the price of the smartphone could be lower. It is expected to be priced at less than Rs 30,000.