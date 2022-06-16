Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G variant could launch soon: Here's what to expect

It seems that Samsung is planning to launch a 4G version of the Galaxy S21 FE. In January this year, the company announced the Fan Edition of its flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, which offered the high-end Snapdragon 888 SoC. There was no 4G variant, so it was believed that Samsung won't unveil a cheaper model.

While the company hasn't yet officially confirmed the launch of the handset, the 4G model has been spotted in a couple of online shops in Europe. This suggests that we could soon see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G.

The new smartphone was first spotted by Galaxy Club. The cited source is claiming that this one has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC under the hood. This is a big downgrade, considering the same chip is also powering the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone, which is selling in India for Rs 22,999. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G variant was made available in India with a starting price of Rs 49,999.

The cited source suggests that the rest of the features could be similar to the 5G model. The report mentions that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a triple rear camera setup, including two 12-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel camera. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to have a 4,500mAh battery.

The 4G model might not have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The details about this and wireless charging support are under wraps. We are not expecting the 4G model to have these features, considering the new one will have a less powerful chip and Samsung isn't expected to offer this device at a high price range.

There is no official on this, so users are advised to take all this with a pinch of salt. Only time will tell what Samsung has planned. The 4G variant will likely cost less than the original 5G version and we are expecting it to be priced in the Rs 35,000 range. We should hear more about the phone in the coming weeks if the company is actually planning to launch the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.