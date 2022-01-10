Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch in India expected today: Here are its expected price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch in India is likely to take place today. The latest premium phone by the South Korean company brings last year's flagship series back to the market with improvements, ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S22 lineup later this year. Samsung launched the S21 FE towards the beginning of January in the US, Europe, and the UK.

The pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in India went live last week, so it was bound to hit the market sooner or later. And now Samsung has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it will hold a virtual event later this week to announce the launch of its new phone. However, there is no official confirmation of the launch date on the Samsung India website yet.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India

The price of the Galaxy S21 FE is also something Samsung will reveal at the event today. But we have reports suggesting what this phone may cost. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's prices could start at Rs 52,000, but after introductory offers and discounts, the phone may be available for Rs 48,000 to Rs 49,000. In the US, the Galaxy S21 FE starts at $699.99, which is roughly Rs 52,200. Since the Indian price of the phone is said to be nearly similar to the American price - which seems a bit unlikely, you should take this information with a pinch of salt for now.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pre-orders

For what we know, Samsung is taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 FE through the website, and last week, it revealed the upfront amount, as well as the offers for that. If you want to book the phone, you will have to pay Rs 999. Pre-booking the phone will get you exclusive access to the purchase, along with "priority delivery" of the phone. Not just that, you also get a free Samsung Galaxy SmartTag and a 100 per cent cancellation refund promise.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a premium phone that comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.These are premium display specifications, which means the phone will be more than good for watching movies and playing games. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be powered by an Exynos 2100 processor with up to 8GB of RAM. However, in markets such as the US and China, Samsung uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset for Galaxy S21 FE. This may be a deal-breaker for many, owing to their preference for Snapdragon chipsets.

The Galaxy S21 FE comes with 5G, along with connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and USB-C port. The camera system on the back includes a 12-megapixel primary camera with an F1.8 wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout. The phone has a 4500mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

You can use the Galaxy S21 FE in a shower, thanks to an IP68 certification for water resistance. The phone is 7.9mm thick and weighs 177 grams.