Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launched: Key specs, features, price, and all that we know so far

Samsung has unveiled the next iteration in its Fan Edition (FE) series. The much anticipated Galaxy S21 FE 5G at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas.

The Galaxy S21 FE is essentially a watered-down flagship that has been launched globally. The smartphone comes with flagship features and specifications, most of which were leaked before the launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the latest upper mid-range phone from the brand, which succeeds the S20 FE of 2020. It is expected to come with both the Snapdragon 888 SoC and Exynos 2100 SoC. Samsung is known for selling its smartphones in different markets with different chipsets.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Key specifications and features

Display: The smartphone comes with a 6.4 inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen of the smartphone is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus. There is also Eye Comfort Shield with AI-based blue light control.

Processor: It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset or Exynos 2100 SoC depending on the retail region.

RAM: There is a 6GB or 8GB RAM variant for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Storage: The RAM and processor are paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Battery: It has a 4,500mAh battery with 25W rapid charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

Rear camera: On the rear of the smartphone, there are three cameras which include a 12 megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, and 8 megapixel telephoto cameras.

Front camera: The front-facing selfie camera has a resolution of 32 megapixels.

Software: The smartphone runs Android 12 out of the box with OneUI on top.

Connectivity and security: Connectivity options include re 5G, 4G LTE, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include gyro, magnetometer, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, and proximity sensor.

Price: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will go on sale starting January 11, and as mentioned in the beginning, the price for the 8GB + 128GB variant is $699 (approx. 52,000) in the US.