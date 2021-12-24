Samsung Galaxy S21 FE showcased in unboxing video, launch likely very soon

An unboxing video of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has appeared on the internet. The video nearly reveals almost all details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. First of all, the box contents of the device were shown, which includes a USB Type-C cable and some paperwork. It misses out on the earphones and the wall charger that Samsung bundled with the flagship Galaxy S21 series. The video adds that the box is made of eco-friendly materials.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears in a design similar to the S21 series. On the rear, it has a module that bends around the edge. While at the front, it has a flat punch-hole display with minimal bezels. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be introduced in olive green, lavender, and white colours besides the Graphite option seen in the video.'

The video from HDblog detailed the specifications of this device as well. As per which, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, it will ship with the Exynos 2100 chipset in certain regions.

Previous leaks suggest that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will sport a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera. There could be a 32-megapixel camera for selfies on the front. A 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging may power it. We may also see IP67 dust and water resistance on this device.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to arrive at Samsung's pre-CES event, which is set for January 4 at 9:30 PM ET (8:00 AM IST). It is also said that the device may go for sale from January 11.

In a recent report, 91mobiles revealed the UK pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. As per which, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will be priced at £699 (roughly Rs 69,900). In addition, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, which will come in at £749 (roughly Rs 74,900).