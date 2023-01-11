Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to be available at an effective price of Rs 33,999 via Flipkart

Flipkart is all set to run a new Big Saving Days Sale on its platform and it has revealed some of the deals ahead of the sale. Popular 5G phones like Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a, Moto Edge 30 and more will be available at a discounted price. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will also drop to the lowest, as per the teaser page of the e-commerce website.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available at an effective price of Rs 33,999, which seems to be the lowest. However, the teaser page suggests that Flipkart won't offer a flat discount on this premium 5G phone. The deal will likely include a bank card offer and a flat discount on retail price, apart from exchange offers. Currently, the same Samsung phone is selling for Rs 34,999, which is down from its original price of Rs 49,999.

It is worth pointing out that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a one-year-old 5G phone. It was announced around the same time last year, but people who need a phone with a good camera setup in ideal light, a vibrant display, and general performance won't likely have an issue with this device. But, do keep in mind that the company doesn't bundle a charger in the box and is only providing support for 25W fast charge, which is pretty low compared to its rivals.

The Fipkart Big Saving Days sale will start on January 15 and will continue until January 20. There will be 10 percent on the ICICI bank and Citi bank cards. Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phone, Flipkart is also promising to offer lucrative deals on other 5G phones too. The Pixel 6a will be made available with a price tag of Rs 27,999, as per the details revealed on the teaser page. This deal will be based on bank and other offers. This handset garnered the "best camera" phone award in a blind camera test conducted by YouTuber MKBHD.

Similarly, the Nothing Phone (1) will be available at an effective price of Rs 24,999, and the Moto Edge 30 for Rs 22,249. Flipkart will sell the Realme 9 5G at an effective price of Rs 12,999. The sale will start in a few days and will remain live for six days. We will have more details on the deals and offers as we inch closer to the upcoming sale event of Flipkart.