Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs OnePlus 9: Specs, features, and price in India compared

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been launched, and it is headed to India soon. It is already available for pre-booking in India at a nominal amount. The Indian pricing is not out yet, but we should hear about it before January 11, India's official sale date. In the UK, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE starts at GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 70,200). The device will likely be priced aggressively in the country. Thus there's a possibility that the price of S21 FE will be in the same ballpark as the OnePlus 9. With that in mind, we decided to compare the two devices to find out which is a better device on paper.

Samsung has made changes to the design of the S21 FE, and it now looks exactly like the S21. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A Snapdragon 888 chipset powers the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but we may see the Exynos 2200 chipset on the Indian variant. It has a 12-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone gets a 4500mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs OnePlus 9: Specs and features

Dimensions: The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE measures 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm and weighs 177 grams, whereas the OnePlus 9 measures 160 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm and weighs 183 gms.

Display: The two devices sport 120Hz high refresh rate AMOLED displays. However, the panel on the OnePlus 9 is larger at 6.55-inch as compared to the 6.4-inch display in the S21 FE.

RAM: The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is offered with up to 8GB RAM. While the OnePlus 9 has a 12GB RAM variant too.

Processor: Both these devices are powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipsets.

Storage: The storage remains the same on the two models with 128GB and 256GB options.

Rear Camera: The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is equipped with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 features a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

Front Camera: At the front S21 FE sports a 32-megapixel lens, whereas the OnePlus 9 is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Software: The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE runs Android 12 with One UI 4 on top. Whereas, OnePlus 9 was launched with Android 11 with Oxygen OS on top, which is now upgradable to Android 12.

Battery: The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the OnePlus 9 are powered by 4500mAh batteries. However, the latter gets faster 65W wired charging as compared to 25W charging on the S21 FE.

Vivo V23 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Price in India compared

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G starts at GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 70,200) for the 128GB storage, which goes up to EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 75,200) for the 256GB model.

In a fresh leak, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the Indian pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. As per which the device may start at Rs 52,000.

On the contrary, the OnePlus 9 was launched at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. There's another variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which goes for Rs 54,999.