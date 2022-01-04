Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras launched: Price, specifications

Samsung has enthused new life into the Galaxy S21 series with the launch of the latest phone, Galaxy S21 FE. The Galaxy S21 FE comes right on schedule, becoming the company's first smartphone of 2022. The new smartphone brings the magic of flagship Galaxy phones, including a high refresh-rate AMOLED display, a multi-camera system, and a powerful chipset. And even the design of the phone will remind you of the flagship Galaxy S21 that arrived last year.

The new Galaxy S21 FE is coming to the UK for now, and the company has not said anything about the Indian or global launch of the smartphone yet. However, a recent report suggested that the launch might happen soon. The global and Indian launches may be aligned, per recent reports.

"At Samsung, we are focused on bringing the latest mobile innovations to even more people," said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics' MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. "We saw an incredible response to Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 lineup. So we applied the same approach with S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to our loyal Galaxy fans — because we're focused on delivering a smartphone that meets their most important needs."

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE costs GBP 699 (roughly Rs 70,200) for the 128GB storage variant and EUR 749 (roughly Rs 75,200) for the variant with 256GB of storage. The phone comes in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colourways. The first sale will begin on January 11, but only in select markets.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has high-end specifications, such as a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or an Exynos 2100 processor powers the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with up to 8GB of RAM. The processor type will depend on the market, such as the Snapdragon 888 for the US. India will get the Exynos version most likely.

The Galaxy S21 FE has 5G support, along with connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and USB-C port. The phone has three cameras on the back: a 12-megapixel primary camera with an F1.8 wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout on the display. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has a 4500mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 5W wireless charging support.

You can take the Galaxy S21 FE swimming with you as it has the IP68 certification for water resistance. The phone is 7.9mm thick and weighs 177 grams.