Samsung Galaxy S21 SE price discounted on Flipkart, but should you wait for Galaxy S22 FE?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is again available at a lower price. Flipkart is selling this mid-range premium 5G phone from Samsung with a starting price of Rs 39,999. While this is not the lowest price of the Galaxy S21 FE, people are still getting a good enough deal. The mentioned price is for the 128GB storage model. There are no bank offers right now, but people can avail exchange offer to bring down the price by a certain margin.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was announced in India for Rs 49,999, so customers are getting a discount of Rs 10,000. There are no terms or conditions on this deal and Flipkart is offering a flat discount on this Samsung smartphone. But, the real question is whether you should buy last year's Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or wait for the upcoming Galaxy S22 FE smartphone.

But, first, let's talk about whether the new version is coming or not. Well, the leaks so far are claiming that the company isn't planning on launching Galaxy A74 this year and Samsung is planning to pitch it as the Galaxy S22 FE. If this is the case, then the new Fan Edition will likely cost less compared to the older version.

The reports are claiming that the price will be the same as the Galaxy A73. If this turns out to be true, then the Galaxy S22 FE could cost around Rs 41,999 if or when it launches in India. To recall, the Galaxy S21 FE was made available in the country for Rs 49,999. We will get more clarity on everything if or when it launches in India. It is tipped to either pack this year's Exynos 2200 SoC or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S21 SE: Is it worth buying or should you wait for next version?

At a price of around Rs 40,000, you are getting a good enough deal. With the Samsung Galaxy S21 SE, you get polished software and a vibrant AMOLED 120Hz display. It can deliver smooth performance without much of a lag with average usage. Though, the new model will offer a much faster performance because it will be using the latest flagship chipsets and the S21 FE features a two-year chip under the hood.

This one offered us decent battery life, but the results may vary in your case depending on your usage patterns. The camera performance is good and it can offer shots with plenty of details, and rich (vibrant) colors. The autofocus is also quick and the dynamic range is well-balanced in most scenarios. It has better cameras than some of the phones in the Rs 30,000 price range, especially in terms of low-light photography. The device even has support for wireless charging and an IP68 water-resistant rating, which is something you don't get in the lower price segment.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE doesn't ship with a charger. So, customers will have to spend extra on buying an adapter. Moreover, there are phones in the Rs 30,000 range that come with support for 80W charging. But, this 5G phone from Samsung only has support for 25W. So, people will have to deal with slow charging issues if they are used to fast chargers. The details about the Galaxy S22 FE are still unknown, but it is expected to offer slightly better specifications than the older version.

I would suggest you to wait for the new version because it is said to arrive sometime next month. The price will also be lower, as per reports. So, people might get an even better deal with Galaxy S22 SE. If you can't wait, then go for Galaxy S21 FE.