Samsung Galaxy S22 5G available with flat Rs 25,000 discount at Amazon Diwali sale

Amazon is running a new Diwali sale event on its platform and it is offering massive discounts on 5G phones from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is selling on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 29,990. But if you can spend a little more, then you can buy the latest Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone for just Rs 35,999 via Flipkart, which is down from Rs 54,999. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S22, a flagship 5G phone from the company, is selling for as low as Rs 49,999 during Amazon's Diwali sale. This is a great 5G phone deal for many reasons, which we will talk about in a bit. For the mentioned price, buyers will get the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is currently listed on Amazon for Rs 59,999. But there is also an instant discount coupon of Rs 10,000, which you can apply to buy the 5G phone at just Rs 49,999. Do keep in mind that the discounted amount isn't immediately visible and one will see it after selecting the payment mode. There is no condition for this and Amazon is offering a flat discount.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a great smartphone and is currently on sale at a very low price. The device has a compact display. It has a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, which, in my opinion, is the best display size for one-hand usage. It fits well in hand and the smartphone is also pretty lightweight. The screen is also protected by high-end Gorilla Glass Victus for protection against accidental drops. The panel also supports a variable refresh rate of 48Hz-120Hz. The body is IP68 rated for water resistance, which is an added bonus.

The cameras are excellent and there is hardly any other smartphone in the Rs 40,000 range that can match its camera performance. The rear camera setup is capable of offering detailed shots with well-balanced dynamic range and exposure levels, rich colours, and enough sharpness. It has one of the best cameras for capturing low-light shots too. The post-processing (for photos) is really impressive. The image quality, details, and colour contrast are retained well, which a lot of smartphones fail to deliver. The noise is also suppressed well in most of the scenarios.

Those who want a 5G phone with a combination of good performance for gaming and a great set of cameras should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. But, every device has its own share of disadvantages too. This one has a 3,700mAh battery, which is pretty small but people should get decent battery life with light usage. Gamers might have an issue with a small battery, considering the handset won't be able to last longer.

Also, Samsung doesn't ship a charger in the retail box. So, customers will have to spend extra on this. The company has provided support for 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The brand has promised to offer four years of Android OS update, which means that the Samsung Galaxy S22 buyers will get updates up to Android 16 OS.