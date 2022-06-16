Samsung Galaxy S22 FE 5G might not launch at all, FE series likely discontinued

Samsung is reportedly considering discounting the Fan Edition series. The company introduced its first Fan Edition (FE) series smartphone in 2020 with the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE. Earlier this year, we got the Galaxy S21 FE ahead of the S22 series launch. A new report now claims that Samsung will not launch the Galaxy S22 FE.

SamMobile, citing multiple sources, made the claim and further stated that there would be no FE smartphones launching in the future. According to the report, Samsung is finding it difficult to place the FE series in its portfolio. SamMobile further states that there is no existence of the Galaxy S22 FE, which would ideally have the model number SM-S900.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 FE 5G earlier this year in India. The device was launched a year after the launch of the Galaxy S21 series. It was being reported that Samsung first cancelled and then decided to delay the launch owing to the shortage of chips and components.

Because the Galaxy S21 FE 5G launched days before the Galaxy S22 series, it did not make any significant impression. Moreover, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India for Rs 54,999. The Galaxy S21, which is a better version of the FE, was available online for almost the same price.

Samsung also launched the Galaxy S22 series nearly a month after the Galaxy S21 FE in India. The base S22 is pricier at Rs 72,999. However, the naming scheme of the S21 FE made it look like a generation older (which was the case) despite being only a month old.

The company has not officially announced any information regarding the discontinuation of the FE series or the Galaxy S22 FE 5G. Therefore, it is advised to take the rumoured details with a pinch of salt.