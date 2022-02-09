Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 launch today: What to expect, how to watch launch live stream

Samsung has been waiting for this moment, and it is finally here. The launch of Samsung's next flagship phones and tablets will take place today. There is a bevy of them, such as Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. But do not get overwhelmed yet, because Samsung likes to throw an extravaganza for its launch events. They are splashy and they are entertaining - rightly so because this is Samsung's first big event of 2022.

While Samsung has been holding events for a long time now - and they have a touch of grandeur, if not anything else, this time around Samsung is hopping on the metaverse bus. It is likely Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in the metaverse, as well. But that does not mean the regular live stream will not run. Let us quickly get the launch details out of our way.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 launch live stream

Samsung's event begins at 8.30 pm IST and its live stream will be available on a number of platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Samsung also has a dedicated page on its website, so if you want you can just visit that and catch real-time updates. Samsung will also be tweeting out live updates on Twitter, and you can follow them. And if, after everything, you manage to miss it, Samsung's event will be available as a recorded video on YouTube that you can watch anytime.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 specifications

Even though initially Samsung did not have plans to go for another S-series, it changed its mind considering the demand for it. Much like last year, the Galaxy S22 series will come with three models; the vanilla Galaxy S22, a little better Galaxy S22+, and the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra. These phones will be suited for different customers at different prices, which is why you can expect big differences in specifications and design.

Samsung may go for the same "Contour Cut" design on the Galaxy S22 as the Galaxy S21. But this time there may be a big change. Instead of "glasstic", the Galaxy S22 may finally use glass on the phone's back, making it as premium as its bigger siblings. Another big change is the support for S Pen. Samsung has been hinting at the death of the Galaxy Note series for some time, and the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra might just be the final nail in the coffin. Several leaks have hinted that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will support the S Pen, and its design is strictly identical to that of the Galaxy Note series.

Major phone companies are now moving towards environment-friendly products. Samsung recently announced that its new Galaxy S-series phones are made of ocean-bound fishing nets repurposed for smartphones.

Samsung recently unveiled the Exynos 2100 processor, and this is what will power the new Galaxy S22 series in most markets. The markets that will not get is are the US, China, South Korea, and Latin America, which will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors inside the phones. Other notable specifications include better AMOLED displays with high resolutions, high refresh rates, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. You can expect fast wired and wireless charging on all handsets. Cameras will also see upgrades, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Source: Evan Blass

As for the tablets, Samsung is expected to go bigger in terms of specifications on the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S8 may come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, an 11-inch 120Hz LCD, and an 8000mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will come with a 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. This display may have a notch, while the inside of the tablet may be 16GB of RAM. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra may come as a rival to the iPad Pro.