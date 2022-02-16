Samsung Galaxy S22 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, and more

Samsung has announced that it will launch its latest flagship Galaxy S22 series in India on February 17, which is tomorrow. The company recently introduced three smartphones at this year's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. These include a regular Galaxy S22, a Plus model and an Ultra variant with a stylus. Samsung didn't reveal the India prices of the new Galaxy S22 series at the global event, so you can expect the same tomorrow.

The company will be hosting an event at 12:30PM, which one will be able to live stream via Samsung's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Consumers who pre-reserved the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ or Galaxy S22 will be eligible for all pre-booking offers. These users will also get a free Galaxy SmartTag, which is worth Rs 2,699.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Expected price in India

A recent report from MySmartPrice claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will come with a starting price of Rs 69,900 in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to cost Rs 1,09,900 in the country. The price of the Plus variant is still unknown.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S22 was launched last week with a starting price of $799 (around Rs 59,900), while the Galaxy S22+ carries a price tag of $999 (approximately Rs 75,000). The high-end Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at $1,199 (approximately Rs 90,000) in the US.