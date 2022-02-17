Samsung Galaxy S22 India prices announced: Check details

Samsung has finally announced the India prices of the new Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22 smartphones. These flagship devices were unveiled last week at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event. The company is boasting about the advanced "Nightography" photography experience that users will get with the Galaxy S22 series. This year's Galaxy S22 Ultra variant is also the first handset in the Galaxy S series to come with an S Pen. Read on to know more about the India prices and specifications of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+: Price in India

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India is set at Rs 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The company is also offering a 256GB storage model, which will be on sale for Rs 76,999. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ starts at a price of Rs 84,999. For the mentioned price, you will get the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 256GB storage variant will cost Rs 88,999.

The high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Those who want more storage can buy the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 1,18,999. The company is yet to reveal the sale and pre-order details. You can currently pre-reserve the devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is also powering several other flagship phones in 2022. The devices run on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The standard variant has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The front has a coating of Gorilla Glass Victus+ and the chassis is protected by Armor Aluminium. The panel also has support for a 120Hz refresh rate that gets adjusted to 10Hz based on the phone's content. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ has a similar display, but is 6.6-inches.

Both the regular and the Plus models have a similar camera setup. At the back, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary Dual Pixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. It is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, featuring 3x optical zoom. It has support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) too. For selfies and video calls, there is a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

The disappointing part is that the Samsung Galaxy S22 has a compact 3,700mAh battery. While brands these days are offering more than 4,000mAh battery, Samsung has decided to offer a small unit. It has support for 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. Thankfully, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ packs a bigger 4,500mAh battery under the hood. It comes with support for 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is inspired by the company's Galaxy Note series and comes with an S Pen. it is larger and has a more pixel-rich edge-to-edge display with a boxy design in comparison to other flagship smartphones.

It sports a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The panel has support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can drop down to 1Hz. The screen is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ and has a peak brightness level of 1,750nits. The Ultra model has the same processor that you get with the cheaper models.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has the camera similar to last year's model with minor upgrades. There is a quad rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with support for 3x optical zoom. The fourth sensor in the setup is a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. On the front is a 40-megapixel selfie camera. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery, which has support for fast charging at 45W.