Samsung Galaxy S22+ launched: Key specs, features, and price

Samsung Galaxy S22+ has been introduced alongside Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The design of the S22+ remains unchanged. Also, it shares a few similarities with the standard Samsung Galaxy S22. It features a 6.6-inch dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is equipped with triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel wide angle sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. There's a 10-megapixel camera for selfies on the front. The phone has a 4500mAh battery that supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It is 5G capable and has IP68 dust and water resistance.

Here are the complete details of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ along with price.

Samsung Galaxy S22+: Key specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Samsung Galaxy S22+ measures 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm and weighs 196 grams..

Display: The Samsung Galaxy S22 sports a 6.6-inch dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 240Hz touch sampling rate in game mode.

Processor: The phone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3 GHz.

RAM: The Samsung Galaxy S22 is offered in a single 8GB RAM model.

Storage: The device comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

Rear camera: The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a triple rear camera setup including a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120 degree FOV, a 50-megapixel wide angle sensor with OIS, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Front camera: There's a 10-megapixel camera for selfies on the front.

Battery: The device is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Software: The Samsung Galaxy S22+ runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

Connectivity and security: It has connectivity options like 5G, Bluetooth 5.2 GPS, WiFi 6 and USB-Type C. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication on this device.

Samsung Galaxy S22+: Price

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is made available in two configurations. Its base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at $999 ( roughly 74,700). While the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at .

Developing story ....