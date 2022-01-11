Samsung Galaxy S22 may launch early next month

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in the month of February. However, we didn't have an exact launch date until now. Following up on that, a new report states that the event will take place at the beginning of next month. The date suggested for the launch is February 8. The report adds that the pre-orders will start the next day, while the devices will start shipping from February 24.

The report comes from Korea's local DDaily. There's no confirmation from Samsung yet but media invites should be out in the coming weeks if the report is true. In a previous leak, tipster Jon Prosser had hinted towards a similar launch timeline. So there might be something to claim here.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 was launched in the month of January 14 last year. But it's highly unlikely that the brand will unveil its flagship lineup without any further notice. Thus we can expect a delayed launch for 2022. From what we have now, Samsung Galaxy S22 will launch on February 8.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has seen a plethora of leaks, so we are aware of almost all details of the upcoming devices. Like last year, we will see three devices- Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. There's little to no design change on the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ but the S22 Ultra is expected to see a complete overhaul.

As per the leaks, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will not have any camera bump and the lenses will sit flush with the display. Along with that, it will have a dedicated S Pen slot, a curved display, and a squared-off frame.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup will be equipped with different chipsets based on the region. In some regions, it will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, whereas others will get the Samsung's Exynos 2200 chipset.