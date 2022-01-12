Samsung Galaxy S22 may only get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as Exynos 2200 launch gets delayed

As Samsung nears the launch of its next round of flagship smartphones, the puzzle over which processor it will choose for its phones is daunting fans yet again. The company has had a history of using both Qualcomm's Snapdragon and it's own Exynos chipsets on the Galaxy lineup. Though it now seems like the latter is gone, at least from the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.

The speculation arises from a reported delay in the launch of Samsung's new Exynos 2200 chipset. The new processor for its premium mobiles was rumoured to mark it's debut on Tuesday. The same was indicated through an earlier tweet by Samsung Semiconductor. The tweet, however, is now missing and we have no news on the new chipset by the South Korean major.

Samsung was expected to introduce it's Exynos 2200 for the new Galaxy S22 phones. So the upcoming flagships by the company would have carried the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in some regions and Samsung's new Exynos 2200 in others. It is now being reported that Samsung has delayed the launch of the Exynos 2200.

The same was pointed out by tipster Ice Universe on Twitter recently. The delayed launch has now left a big question looming over Samsung's upcoming phones. Which chipset will power the Galaxy S22 series?

The delay means Samsung will now be racing against time to get the Exynos 2200 ready for the Galaxy S22 phones. The new flagships are expected to break cover at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 8. Samsung will have to keep the processor ready prior to that.

Last year, Samsung had introduced the Exynos 2100 two days prior to the Galaxy S21 phones. If this launch timeline is anything to go by, the company still has time to get its new round of chipsets ready. Since the Galaxy S22 series is anticipated to go on sale late in February, Samsung might also get time to get it into production units, even after the recent delay.

There is a twist in the tale though. A tipster from South Korea has suggested that the Exynos 2200 has gone altogether, at least for the Galaxy S22 lineup. This means Samsung may not be able to get it ready for its upcoming phones in time.

If this turns out to be true, Samsung will have no option other than using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in all the Galaxy S22 units, irrespective of where they are selling. While this may not be ideal for the company, many Samsung fans will likely rejoice on the idea, especially in a country like India where only an Exynos option has ever been available on top-end Samsung phones.